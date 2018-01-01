Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Shoplifting, employee theft, delivery trucks that mysteriously lose their cargo along the way and theft in any form costs companies billions of dollars in lost revenues and profits each year, eventually costing all consumers higher product prices to help offset theft losses. Initiating a consulting service that trains business owners and staff how to prevent thefts and what to do in the event of a theft is a very good venture to set in motion, especially for individuals with a law enforcement or security background. The instructional classes can be taught in a group format that would include the business owner, management, and staff at the client's location during nonbusiness hours. Many theft prevention firms specialize in very in-depth and costly theft prevention programs as a method to separate their service from potential competitors. Perhaps a low-cost, but highly effective theft prevention program could be developed and marketed to business owners who are on a restricted budget, but who would still like to participate in an effective theft prevention program that can benefit their business. This type of condensed program could be marketed at an affordable price--say $159--and could include two hours of on-site instruction for the owner and employees, as well as a theft prevention manual that has been specially developed for the program. A shortened instructional program such as this is ideally marketed by enlisting the services of a telemarketing firm to promote and sell the service. Alternatively, designing and launching a direct mail promotional campaign, aimed at small business owners and companies with less than 20 employees, could market the program.