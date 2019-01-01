Time Management Classes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Unlike the hit song of the '60s, time is not on our side! Hectic work and home schedules can leave even the most organized members of our society in a state of constant chaos. The 70-hour workweek, little league games, social commitments, and even simple grocery shopping all are the villains that make managing time near impossible for some. Here is where you can come to the rescue and build a successful business at the same time. Provide clients with time management training that can teach them how to manage their time better, identify time wasted, organize their daily routines, and build a system that is more productive when working and get more enjoyment when not working. Classes can be taught on a one-on-one basis, or in group format. Group format training can be marketed to small- and medium-sized businesses and corporations. The individual classes can be targeted to high-level executive positions and professionals. A prerequisite for starting and operating this business is to have experience in the field and, more importantly, excellent organizational and management skills. Additionally, be sure to develop a standardized time management manual that can be customized quickly and easily to suit individual client needs. The manual is an important aspect of the business as it is the backbone for all the training classes, follow-up sessions, and on-going exercises. The manual should be included and given to clients as part of the training program.

