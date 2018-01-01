Tree Trimming And Removal Services

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Starting a tree trimming and tree removal service is a great business enterprise to activate, especially if you have past work experience or knowledge in tree trimming and removal practices. The equipment needed to successfully operate the service includes a truck, ladders, safety gear, chainsaws and pruning shears. A number of measures can be used to gain customers, such as designing and distributing promotional fliers, placing advertisements for your service in newspapers and the Yellow Pages, as well as competing for tree trimming and removal contracts. One aspect of the business that must not be overlooked will be to make sure the operation is covered by a suitable amount of liability insurance as well as disability insurance for the owner and employees of the business.