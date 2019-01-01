Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Time to mix childhood memories, business, and profits. That is exactly what can be achieved by starting a business that manufactures treehouse kits for the do-it-yourself homeowner to purchase, assemble, and install. The treehouse kits can be packaged and sold to retail outlets on a wholesale basis or directly to consumers via advertising the treehouse kits for sale on the Internet, in newspapers and publications, and by establishing a display model that can be exhibited at trade shows. Seek to build a joint venture with companies that are already in the business of manufacturing and wholesaling children's toys and playground equipment, as there will be the possibility to capitalize on their customer base, distribution channels, and business expertise and experience.

