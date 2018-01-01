Unfinished Furniture Store

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Selling 'naked' furniture may not be sexy, but it does have the potential to generate huge profits for you. Unfinished furniture appeals mainly to two types of consumers: people on a fixed furnishing budget looking to save a few dollars by staining or painting the furniture themselves, and the artisan seeking to create a custom-finished look that will match their interior decor. Target your marketing efforts on one or both of these types of consumers and you can't lose selling unfinished furniture. Unfinished furniture can be purchased on a wholesale basis from manufacturers, or even from local woodworkers and craftspeople. The selection can include tables, chairs, entertainment units, bed frames and more. In addition to a showroom or a factory-direct approach to displaying and retailing the furniture, also consider providing workspace to your customers for finishing the furniture. Not only will you overcome the 'I don't have a place to finish the furniture' objection, but you can also generate additional income by charging a small hourly fee to use the furniture finishing workspace and by selling stains, paints and accessories, such as handles.