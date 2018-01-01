Voice Overs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Perhaps your voice is your greatest asset, but you don't yet realize it. Do you sound like a silky smooth DJ and can you do multiple impersonations of celebrities and cartoon characters? If so, you may have a well-paying career ahead of you by starting and operating a voice over service. Clients for your vocal abilities can include film producers, advertising agencies, radio commercial producers, radio stations, publishers of audiobook tapes and corporations for prerecorded telephone messages. Currently people who specialize in supplying their voice or voice over work for various projects are charging rates for the service in the range of $50 to $75 per hour. Joining a performers union is also recommended, as the rates paid to union performers is generally higher than nonunion performers'-not to mention the fact that it is also easier to market your service and secure more work.