Woodworking Class

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Calling all craftsmen and woodworkers. It is time to put your woodworking skills to work for yourself and start an instructional business teaching students how to use woodworking equipment and complete woodworking projects. The business can be operated from a home based workshop or from a small industrial rental location. Woodworking classes can be taught in a group format or a one-on-one basis. Additionally, you can provide various levels of woodworking instructional classes ranging from a beginner level all the way to an advanced course for the serious woodworker seeking to master the required skills to complete more complicated woodworking projects. Additional revenues for a woodworking instruction service can be gained by providing students the option of purchasing wood for their projects, as well as purchasing woodworking tools once they have completed the course.

