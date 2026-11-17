This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you own a business, people need to know about it. But in franchising, that raises a funny question: Who actually does the marketing?

If you’re a new franchisee, you might think the answer is, “My franchisor does it.” You might even be contributing to its national marketing fund. But let me be blunt: That does not buy you an excuse to sit back. You must take responsibility for your own market. Because if you aren’t marketing, then you won’t succeed.

Successful marketing addresses three goals: Bring new customers in, get them to come back, and get them to spend more. Without all three, you don’t have a complete marketing plan.

I run a franchise, have been a franchisee, and have consulted with some of the world’s biggest franchises. And here’s the plan that always succeeds: When your franchisor is running national offers, you must then promote those offers to your neighbors.

Here are five ways to do it.

1. Identify and market to your trade area.

If I’m opening a neighborhood restaurant in Las Vegas, my market isn’t the whole city. It might be the 10 or 15 blocks around me. Your trade area depends on your business, your customers, and the barriers between you, including a highway that makes getting there inconvenient.

Identify the people who can realistically become regulars. Reach them through nearby businesses, a targeted mailing, or a focused campaign. Don’t spend your budget reaching people unlikely to come back. Don’t own the city. Own the market area.

2. Consider giveaways.

Customer acquisition is expensive. With an ad, you pay upfront and hope people come. With a free product offer, you incur the product cost when someone redeems it.

I’ve brought people into restaurants with free rib dinners. Compare the cost of the food, promotion, and fulfillment with what you spend to acquire a customer through advertising. Use an offer your franchise permits and decide how you’ll turn that first visit into another one.

3. Market for three visits.

A flawless first visit doesn’t guarantee a second. I build programs around getting people to visit three times, giving the business repeated opportunities to earn their loyalty.

Bring someone in with a free offer, invite them back with a small discount, then give them a reason for a third visit, perhaps a special amenity. Every departing customer should be given a reason to return. Track redemptions and return visits so you know whether your offers create regulars.

4. Get creative to get their attention.

Years ago, Dunkin’s parent company asked me to help franchisees with very little money for marketing. We created “positive picketing,” sending stores signs that read “Donuts Too Fresh,” “Coffee Too Delicious,” and “Employees Too Nice.”

Before the promotion, our intercept study found that 8 in 10 people passing a local Dunkin’ didn’t know it was there. After a week, 8 in 10 did know it was there. You don’t need a thick checkbook to be successful. You need a thick idea book.

5. Train your team to sell.

Once customers are inside, your employees have a job to do. Teach them which add-ons, products, or service levels make sense for that customer, and how to explain the value of each one. Whether it’s another menu item or a different level of cleaning, the recommendation needs a reason.

Don’t assume your team knows how to do this. Practice the conversation. Help them make useful recommendations that give customers a reason to spend more. Have each employee explain one relevant upgrade and why a customer might want it. Then observe the interaction and coach what needs work. Training has to show up on the floor.

Before you spend another marketing dollar, answer three questions: How will you attract a new customer? What will bring that person back? How will your team increase the sale? I don’t embrace excuses. I embrace solutions. Start with those.