How to Turn Ordinary Customers Into Your Most Loyal Advocates

Key Takeaways Explores a framework for understanding how customers experience and engage with your business.

Highlights the critical moments that shape whether customers become advocates, remain indifferent, or walk away.

Author Jeffrey Gitomer describes a customer loyalty ladder — a framework for understanding how customers progress from indifference to advocacy — that should unsettle most entrepreneurs. At the top are loyal advocates who refuse to leave and eagerly tell others about you. At the bottom are those who barely know you exist. But the most dangerous group sits in the middle: customers who say you did your job. Nothing more. Nothing less. They feel no attachment, and they may or may not come back.

The first time I read Customer Satisfaction Is Worthless, Customer Loyalty Is Priceless, it stopped me cold. Gitomer breaks it down simply: disappoint a customer, and they’ll tell ten people. Satisfy them, and they’ll tell no one. Wow them and they’ll tell everyone. That framework changed how I think about business because it exposed an uncomfortable truth — doing the job is the bare minimum. It earns nothing. It creates no memory. It builds no relationship. It is simply the cost of entry.

I saw that truth play out recently when a client finished a shoot and said, “Wow, that was the easiest filming day ever — and we even got lunch with your team.” That’s a top-of-the-ladder moment. You can’t script it or automate it. You earn it by delivering an experience that feels meaningfully different from everything else a customer deals with.

Most entrepreneurs focus on the before and the after — the sale and the final delivery. But the ladder is climbed in the middle. The during stage is where customers decide whether they’ll stay, leave or tell others about you. It’s the least discussed part of the process, yet it’s the one that defines your reputation.

In my company, the during stage is where we invest the most effort. People think we’re just a filming team — cameras, shoots, edits. But the real work happens long before we arrive on site. We spend 30 to 40 hours preparing so the actual shoot feels smooth and stress-free. Clients never see that work, but they feel it. And they remember how it made them feel.

That feeling is the product.

Every industry is crowded with people who can technically do the job. Skills are no longer rare. Experience is. Ease is rare. Clarity is rare. A stress-free process is rare. A team that feels human, present and prepared is rare. Those qualities are what move customers up — or down — the ladder.

Research consistently supports this. Buyers say experience matters as much as the product. Many say they will pay more for a better experience. Most say a positive experience is what creates long-term loyalty. These aren’t soft preferences; they’re hard business drivers.

Here’s the uncomfortable part: you can be excellent at your craft and still lose customers. You can deliver perfectly and still be forgettable. Average performance lands you squarely in the middle of the ladder—the shrug zone. That’s where businesses slowly decline without understanding why.

I ask myself three blunt questions often:

Do customers feel confident before we start?

Do they feel cared for during the work?

Do they feel proud of their decision afterward?

If any answer is no, they slide down the ladder.

The ladder has no patience for friction, unclear communication or stress. It punishes anything that makes customers feel alone. But it rewards what feels smooth, thoughtful, and consistent — effort customers can feel even when they can’t see it.

That’s why the comment about the “easiest filming day ever” mattered so much. It was proof the experience worked as intended. It pulled someone upward. And once customers reach the top of the ladder, they stay there.

They stay loyal.

They share your name.

They return without hesitation.

They defend you when cheaper options appear.

They bring others with them.

That level of loyalty can’t be bought. It’s earned through how people are treated during the journey.

So here’s the real question: are you building an experience that lifts customers to the top of the ladder, or are you doing just enough to remain forgettable? If you want to grow, satisfaction isn’t enough. Satisfaction is silent. Loyalty is loud.

Design the experience. Protect it. Improve it. And treat the during stage as the moment that matters most.

Because when someone leaves saying the day was easier than expected, you’re no longer just doing the job. You’re building loyalty — and that’s what keeps a business alive.