Aaron Illathu is a Junior Account Manager at Atteline , a communications agency in Dubai, UAE. With a diverse background in big tech (ex-Google), real estate, finance, academia, and hospitality, he brings a wealth of experience to his work, and his passion for technology and artificial intelligence is infectious. Aaron uniquely positions himself to help businesses navigate the complex world of public relations. He is a passionate technophile, with a particular love for the potential of artificial intelligence to improve our daily lives.