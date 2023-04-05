Aaron Illathu
Junior Account Manager, Atteline
Aaron Illathu is a Junior Account Manager at Atteline, a communications agency in Dubai, UAE. With a diverse background in big tech (ex-Google), real estate, finance, academia, and hospitality, he brings a wealth of experience to his work, and his passion for technology and artificial intelligence is infectious. Aaron uniquely positions himself to help businesses navigate the complex world of public relations. He is a passionate technophile, with a particular love for the potential of artificial intelligence to improve our daily lives.
Latest
Technology
Embracing Technology Without Losing Ourselves: Navigating The Challenges Of The Digital Age
In the end, the challenge we face is not just about technology. It is about our ability to adapt and evolve as a species.
-