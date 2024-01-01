Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi
Partner, Decker & Halabi, and Member, Entrepreneurs' Organization UAE.
Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi is the Partner at Decker & Halabi, and an owner and investor in several consumer-facing businesses. He is also an active member of Entrepreneurs' Organization UAE Chapter.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
A COVID-19 Survival Kit For Entrepreneurs
Think about what the world will look like after this is over, and what role you would like to play in it.