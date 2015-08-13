Abdulla Barakji

Founder, Business Buzz

Abdulla Barakji is an entrepreneur, innovator, storyteller, marketer, and writer. Barakji is the founder of Business Buzz.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

UAE To Sweden: A Perspective On Entrepreneurship

I've been involved with the startup scene in Dubai for about three years now, and now that I have moved to Sweden for my Master's degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Lund University, it's been quite interesting to see the entrepreneurial drive of my fellow students here.

Entrepreneurs

My Startup Idea Got Rejected, And Here's What I Learned

In the journey of entrepreneurship, you go through a lot of experiences. Not all will be good, but there is definitely something to learn.

Growth Strategies

The Truth About Entrepreneurship

Success is neither quick, nor easy. It takes years of dedication and continuous failure until one day you come up with the perfect formula.

Growth Strategies

Five Secrets To Accomplishing More

When you decided to take the path of entrepreneurship, you knew that it wouldn't be easy. It is full of endless days and nights of hard work.

Growth Strategies

You Have Nothing To Lose (And Everything To Gain) By Putting Yourself Out There

If you want to try something new, you have to get out of your comfort zone.

Growth Strategies

It's Not Just About Collecting Business Cards: How To Properly Network

No matter what you do for a living, maintaining a network will always come in handy.

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...