Adrian Jennings
Search Performance Director at Sekari
Adrian Jennings is the Search Performance Director at Sekari, a search optimized content agency that focuses on search, content and performance marketing. Adrian is responsible for leading client strategy across Sekari’s entire client portfolio delivering overall performance across all search, content, and paid media channels. Adrian’s ten-year SEO career has seen him run complex SEO accounts in the UK, RSA, Nigeria, KSA and the UAE, with high-profile clients including Royal Bank of Scotland Insurance, Citibank, and Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai Parks & Resorts and Gulf News.
