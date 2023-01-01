Al Hassan Elwan is a multidisciplinary designer, strategist, and creative director, as well as the co-founder of the brand strategy and design firm, Pew Design Bureau, based in Cairo and Los Angeles.

Recently relocating to Los Angeles, California, Al Hassan accomplished a master’s degree in architecture with a media studies focus from The Southern California Institute of Architecture. He also served as design jury for London’s Architectural Association Los Angeles visiting unit. He was selected to speak at the 2019 RiseUp Summit and is a part-time lecturer at MSCHF, among various other scholastic creative projects.

Today, Al Hassan also assumes the role of Editor-in-Chief at POSTPOSTPOST, an influential cultural publication that fuses academic theory with the vibrant pulse of pop culture. Al Hassan’s notable contributions have garnered recognition and have been prominently showcased in acclaimed platforms such as Dazed, VoyageLA, and World Brand Society. Notably, he has published work on DoNotResearch.com, showcasing his prowess in engaging unconventional and intellectually stimulating conversations.

Al Hassan’s creative leadership achievements includes leading the design of YouTube's debut experiential event in the MENA region, and witnessing his creations prominently displayed on renowned landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Times Square.

Through Al Hassan’s unwavering dedication to design, he, alongside his co-founder, Nourhan Wahdan, have successfully collaborated with prominent names such as Google, YouTube, Vice, Unilever, UN Women, among others.