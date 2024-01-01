Clinical and healthcare psychologist, German Neuroscience Center

Alfred Gull is a German clinical and healthcare psychologist based at Dubai’s German Neuroscience Center, and who was trained at one of Germany’s most reputable universities in Goettingen. With over 28 years of professional experience, he is one of Dubai’s most experienced psychologists. To compliment his broad area of expertise in psychology, Alfred obtained an additional master’s degree in applied social science and an additional master’s in sports science in Germany. During his outstanding career, Alfred worked in multiple settings with all sorts of psychological issues. Having grown up in a multicultural and multilingual context, Alfred gained invaluable personal experience as a result of this multicultural contact.