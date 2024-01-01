CEO, Evest

Ali Hasan is the CEO of Evest. Evest, a CySEC-licensed brokerage firm, offers a digital platform that gives investors a better opportunity in the online trading industry, offering self-trade service with high level of security, reliability and secured global licenses.

The company is founded with the vision of bringing trust and credibility to the world of online trading and finance. With this in mind, the company is aimed at seeking additional licenses from ‘top-tier’ regulators, including Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), as Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) has very strict guidelines in place for obtaining a forex license, as well as for conducting forex business

evest offers 100% reliable stocks, with 0% commission and Islamic accounts; it effectively allows investors to gain income online by facilitating the formation of an established, stress-free portfolio.