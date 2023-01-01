Amel Osman
Head of Corporate Communications, Instinctif Partners MENA
Amel Osman is the Head of Corporate Communications at Instinctif Partners MENA.
Amel is a strategic communication professional working with public and private sector organizations and leaders across the EMEA region since 2009. Amel's focus is to deliver insight-driven strategic counsel and advisory to help bolster brand strength and protect reputation while driving advocacy. Implementing a multi-touchpoint approach, Amel focuses on leveraging opportunities and navigating risks in real-time, securing relevance with resonance for brands, organizations and leaders.
Her strategic ethos for achieving credibility is based on a fundamental understanding of stakeholder interests and priorities. Through knowledge acquired, she leverages an alignment of value with purpose to create opportunities for personalized dialogue, catalyzing opportunities for authentic engagement.
