Ayman Jaber

Digital and Social Media Strategist

Ayman Jaber is a digital and social media strategist with experience working across a multitude of industries spanning automotive, entertainment, and construction. As a finance graduate, Ayman combines his knowledge of data analysis with a passion for creativity to develop innovative and holistic communications solutions.

Latest

Growth Strategies

What Not To Do When Starting Up: Lessons From Launching (And Failing At) An Entrepreneurial Pursuit

A look at what entrepreneurs can learn from the Fyre Festival fiasco.

