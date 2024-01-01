Bani Haddad

Founder and Managing Director, Aleph Hospitality

Bani Haddad is the founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, a Dubai-based independent hotel management company, committed to maximizing asset value for hotel owners in the Middle East and Africa. Aleph Hospitality has 10 hotels in its portfolio, and has earmarked a pipeline of 35 hotels in the region by 2025.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Beyond Borders: Five Tips For Expanding Your Business

Market research can only tell you a very limited amount of information relevant to your specific business, and several other steps should be taken alongside this.

Entrepreneurs

Agility Matters: Five Mindset Shifts Entrepreneurs Must Make To Succeed

With 2020 also signifying the start of a new decade, one in which digitization is set to transform the business world, there's even more reason to address the strategies designed to drive us forward.

More Authors You Might Like