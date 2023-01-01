Bertrand Morin is a Client Lead at R/GA London.

Bertrand is a Group Account Director, working as part of R/GA’s EMEA Client Services Team. His role is to ensure clients get the best possible experience of working with R/GA, and the most value from the partnership.

Bertrand has spent the last 10 years supporting brands in their digital and data transformation. Curious of mind, he is passionate about consumer truth, and ardent about ensuring consumer centricity is at the center of his work.

He has had repeated success in bringing multidisciplinary teams together to ideate, deliver innovative solutions, and lead end-to-end digital transformations with market-leading clients globally, with a specific area of focus and expertise of working with clients in the Middle East, such as National Bank of Kuwait and Banque Saudi Fransi.

Originally from France, Bertrand’s work spans the financial, telecommunications, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), and retail industries.