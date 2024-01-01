Brooke Boyschau
Co-founder, Atteline
Latest
Reputation Recovery: Why Businesses Should Have A Strategy In Place For When A Crisis Hits
Once upon a time, in an "offline" era, sticky issues could be tightly managed and quietly dealt with. Yet in the digital age, people -and businesses- don't often screw up in silence.
The Route To The Top For Women In The Workplace
The cumulative wage gap between men and women is more than the price of a house.
Six Ways To Help Empower Female Employees At The Workplace
With continued conversation and support, women are taking the initiative to set expectations about leadership diversity like never before.
Why Thinking Like A Startup Can Help You Win In Today's Competitive Business Environment
Seize the startup mindset, and watch your creativity and imagination light up like a roman candle.
The Perfect Work Environment Has To Be One That Does Not Feel Like, Well, Work
Most employees want and need is a "feel good" space, conducive to focus, self-expression, privacy, collaboration, productivity, good health, and lifestyle convenience.
Five Steps To Delivering On The Philosophy Of Client First, Money Second
Going the extra mile for your clients ensures a long-term relationship that lasts through thick and thin.