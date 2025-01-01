Bio

Carine Colemonts is a Master Results Coach, two-time bestselling author, and recognized authority in leadership, operational excellence, and personal development. With over 14,000 coaching sessions to her credit, she empowers individuals and organizations to unlock hidden potential, accelerate growth, and drive meaningful change.

As a Platinum Master Results Coach at Robbins Research International, Carine integrates strategic thinking, motivational techniques, and D.I.S.C. personality profiling to craft transformative coaching experiences. Her holistic approach enables clients to align personal fulfillment with professional aspirations, fostering sustainable success at every level.

An entrepreneur at heart, Carine previously managed Finish Line Decor, where she honed her project management and customer-centric skills—insights she now brings to her coaching and mastermind sessions. Whether guiding business leaders toward peak performance or helping individuals clarify their life’s vision, Carine’s mission is unwavering: to empower people to become who they were born to be.

Carine holds certifications as a Tony Robbins Results Coach, Strategic Intervention Coach, and Life Purpose Coach, all supported by a background in Public Relations and Organizational Communication. She remains dedicated to continuous learning, championing growth and transformation for her global clientele.