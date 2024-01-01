Carole Khalife
Head of Human Capital and Employee Benefits, Al Futtaim Willis
Carole Khalife is Head of Human Capital and Employee Benefits at Al Futtaim Willis.
Carole earned her law degree in 2003 before starting her career in the field of medical insurance, joining one of the largest insurance groups in the Levant and GCC region. Since then she has built up extensive experience in the MENA region, supporting some of the largest regional and international organizations in the area of risk management, with a specific focus on medical and life insurance.
Carole joined Al Futtaim Willis in 2015, a joint venture between the Al Futtaim group (UAE) and Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory. She supports clients in turning risk into a path for growth through risk management and personalized approaches, customized according to each company’s core business. Carole is passionate about innovation, people and continuous improvement.
Latest
The Impact Of Chronic Work Stress On Your Employees
As employers, we should be aiming to reduce stress for the sake of our workers' health– and ultimately the health of our businesses.
The Five Habits Of Highly Effective Companies
Goals such as increasing sales, reducing staff turnover, or cutting costs should always be underpinned by the driving purpose of your business– which management should take the time to properly define.
Understanding Workplace Stress Is Key To Managing It Better
There's no doubt that workplace culture differs greatly from industry to industry and, of course, country to country. However, there's one thing that far too many of us appear to have in common in today's day and age: workplace stress, which seems to be constantly on the rise.
Revolving Doors: An Analysis Of The UAE's High Staff Turnover Rate
While it's true that staff turnover affects companies of all sizes across the globe, regularly switching employers is particularly prevalant here in the UAE.
Making Meetings Matter: 11 Tips For Running More Productive Meetings At Work
Despite the importance of meetings, we are, much of the time, doing them wrong