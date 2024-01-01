Cheryl Tan
Founder, Tan Media LLC
Cheryl Tan is the founder of Tan Media LLC, a media strategy consulting company based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Get more media & marketing tips at CherylTanMedia.com.
Latest
Want More Business? Try Building Solid Personal Relationships
It's critical for entrepreneurs to always be focused on building relationships, no matter where they are, or what stage they are in growing a company.
Seven Strategies To Market Yourself Better
Want to be seen as an expert in your field? Try these seven methods to let the world know about the expertise you already have.
Five Essentials For Your 2016 Content Marketing Plan
While looking ahead to 2016, don't forget to think about a content marketing plan that will serve to highlight your company's expertise.
Nine Lessons To Learn When You Are An Entrepreneur
Mix a little bit of passion with a fair amount of planning, and a business can grow up to be anything you want it to be.
Five Mistakes You're Making When Pitching The Media
This guide is designed to help both sides- the media outlet that needs the stories and you, the entrepreneur who has them.