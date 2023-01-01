Christian Borel

Senior Executive Officer and Branch Manager of SEBA Bank Abu Dhabi

Christian Borel is Senior Executive Officer and Branch Manager of SEBA Bank Abu Dhabi, a full-service crypto bank providing wealth management, investment, and advisory services.

Latest

Finance

Regulation Is Key to Rebuilding Trust in Crypto

Everyone involved in the industry has their role to play in ensuring that certain standards of protection are met, thereby strengthening the blockchain industry, and rebuilding its reputation.

