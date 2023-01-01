Christian Borel
Senior Executive Officer and Branch Manager of SEBA Bank Abu Dhabi
Christian Borel is Senior Executive Officer and Branch Manager of SEBA Bank Abu Dhabi, a full-service crypto bank providing wealth management, investment, and advisory services.
Latest
Regulation Is Key to Rebuilding Trust in Crypto
Everyone involved in the industry has their role to play in ensuring that certain standards of protection are met, thereby strengthening the blockchain industry, and rebuilding its reputation.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
Mario Armstong
Motivator. Entrepreneur. Contributor, 'NBC TODAY Show.' Emmy Award-Winning Host, 'Never Settle Show'
-
-
-