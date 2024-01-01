Christophe Schnyder
General Manager, Sofitel The Palm Dubai
Setting The Standard: 10 Guidelines From The Hospitality Sector To Get Your Enterprise Ahead
In an industry where fierce competition is the norm and customer comfort, pleasure, and contentment are key, it is imperative to invest in customer services at the highest of levels, presuming that success is your ultimate goal.