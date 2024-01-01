Founder and Digital Consultant, PROFOUNDRY

Col Skinner is founder and Digital Consultant at PROFOUNDRY, a UK-based digital marketing consultancy that works with startups, SMEs and brands around the world, offering strategic digital services that increase ROI for their respective enterprises. Col has been working in the digital marketing industry for nine years, and he is driven by opportunities to get under the skin of businesses. He likes to keep things simple, jargon-free, and practical, as digital marketing shouldn’t be an intimidating topic.