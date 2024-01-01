Digital marketing professional

Craig Bay is a veteran digital marketing professional with over nine years of experience working on digital marketing and CRM strategies in United States and the Middle East. He excels at creating and executing high-impact, results-driven campaigns across a variety of digital platforms. Currently, he is working as a digital marketing manager at Elitbuzz Technologies, a marketing and technology services company based in Dubai. He regularly provides freelance digital marketing consultancy to different companies and startups.