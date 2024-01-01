Dany Farha
Co-founder and CEO, BECO Capital
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Enabling A Vibrant MENA Technology Ecosystem Through Policy, Education, And Funding
We now need to configure our economies to allow for the new reality of technology entrepreneurship and innovation, which is a movement that will be led by both our youth and entrepreneurs.
Making An Impact On The MENA Startup Ecosystem: What We Learned, And What We Predict
Here's one prediction: the MENA will be taught as a case study in how to create a vibrant tech ecosystem in a very rapid order.
Understanding The VC Business Model
Investor Dany Farha addresses the business model of venture capital, and what it takes to for VCs to take calculated risks investing in startups: a strong entrepreneurial team that is mission-driven.
Swaying A VC In Your Favor: Five Questions That Can Make Or Break The Deal
When looking for potential businesses to invest in, here are the five things investment firm BECO Capital looks for in a startup.