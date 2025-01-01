Bio

From the South Bronx to the boardrooms of the Middle East, David Ribott has forged a path as one of today’s most trusted advisors to purpose-driven CEOs and boards. With over two decades of experience guiding leadership teams across EMEA and APAC, David blends behavioral insight, governance expertise, and performance coaching into a unique framework that has redefined executive leadership for the modern age.

A semi-professional athlete turned leadership strategist, David’s early discipline in sport formed the foundation of what he calls the Corporate Athlete Approach- a methodology built on the belief that CEOs, like elite athletes, must train for peak performance, resilience, and clarity under pressure.

As the founder of Ribott Partners, David advises multinational corporations, family businesses, and government institutions on leadership effectiveness, succession planning, and complex organizational transformation. His clients trust him not just for strategy, but for his ability to guide them through the human side of high-stakes decision-making- where board dynamics, culture, and vision intersect.

In September 2025, David launched his book, Informed Leadership, offering a battle-tested framework for leaders to operate with purpose, integrity, and impact in today’s rapidly changing business environment. The book distills his decades of experience into actionable insights, helping executives navigate complexity, develop high-performing teams, and drive meaningful organizational outcomes.