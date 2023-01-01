David von Rosen is an international investor and serial entrepreneur, having founded globally successful businesses across numerous sectors. He is the founder of online gaming site Lottoland, fashion label VONROSEN, boutique property developer 25 Degrees, and Web3-powered Oceana Market, among other ventures.

In 2006, von Rosen was selected as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in Davos, a program that brings together a community of people with the “vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world.”