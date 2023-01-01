Dr. Ashraf Gamal El Din, FC is the Chief Executive Officer of Hawkamah, the Institute for Corporate Governance, located in the Dubai international Financial Centre (DIFC). He is a Fellow and Certified Governance Expert from the Chartered Governance Institute, UK (ICSA). He was a jury member of the Arabia CSR Award.

Prior to joining Hawkamah, Dr. Ashraf was the Executive Chairman of Egypt Post. Before that, he was the Deputy Executive Director of the Egyptian Banking Institute, the training arm of the Central Bank of Egypt. He was also the founder and Project Manager of the Egyptian Corporate Responsibility Center working on promoting the concepts and application of SR in Egypt. Furthermore, he was the Executive Director of the Egyptian Institute of Directors (EloD), the Institute of Corporate Governance in Egypt and the Arab Region.

Dr. Ashraf has also served as a board member and head of the Audit Committee in several listed and non-listed state owned and family-owned companies, such as Egyptian Resorts Company, Sahl Hashish, Egypt Reinsurance, Misr Life Insurance, Suez Canal for Technology, Thebes International, Misr Qena Cement, just to name a few. He also served a member of the General Assembly of the Holding Company for Transportation.

Dr. Ashraf also served as an advisor to the Minister of Investment 2004-2010 in the areas of corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, privatization, and restructuring. Dr. Ashraf is a Professor of Management, Faculty of Commerce, Cairo University. He holds a PhD degree from Manchester University, UK, and a master’s degree in public administration from Carleton University, Canada. He further holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cairo University with highest honors.