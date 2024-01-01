Dr. Corrie Block

CEO of Paragon Consulting

Dr. Corrie Block is CEO of Paragon Consulting, providing companies innovation in leadership, strategy, corporate governance, and restructuring. He is Professor of Strategic Management at Monarch Business School, Switzerland. Dr. Corrie Block holds Master’s degrees in Business Administration and in Global Leadership, in addition to a Doctorate in Business Administration, and a PhD in Arab and Islamic Studies. He is also a certified NLP Business Practitioner and Executive Coach. He has managed projects as diverse as tech startups to billion-dollar equity investments. He’s restructured family firms in MENA, received awards for new product research and development, and provided consultancy for the World Bank and Council of Europe. Corrie has brought innovative ideas and deep business insights to more 30 countries.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

2020: The Year Of Artificial Intelligence For Your Business

Artificial intelligence is today's reality, and as we get started with 2020, here are some facts to consider

Growth Strategies

Considering Redundancies To Curb Expenses? Four Measures To Action Before You Make The Cut

If you ever cut jobs for budgetary reasons, you will likely be measuring the long-term cost in missed opportunities and underperformance for years.

More Authors You Might Like