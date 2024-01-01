Dr. des. Natalia Wiechowski
Personal Branding Coach
Dr. des. Natalia Wiechowski (perhaps better known as Think Natalia) is a Dubai-based public speaker and personal branding coach, with a social media following of over 117,000 individuals around the world. Besides giving keynotes and workshops at the Global WIL Economic Forum, ATCE, Startup Weekend and Middlesex University, she also coaches top Middle East executives in personal branding, public speaking and developing a success mindset.
