A global thought leader, disruptor and innovator with an entrepreneurial flair, Dr. Lal Bhatia has conceptualized and developed new business models in the most challenging environments.

Bhatia’s has invested 33 years kick starting new ventures, building teams, managing change, developing brands and businesses, and strategizing digital transformation. Dr. Bhatia has a vast network of clients and professionals in every corner of the globe, which he believes in cross leveraging for the task at hand.

Dr. Bhatia chairs the Hilshaw Group's US$40 billion smart city projects alongside leading the UAE STRAT: 2071 think tank to promote the country's humanitarian and environmental efforts.