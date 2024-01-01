Dr. Pedro Sellos
Program director, M.A. in Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media, American University of Dubai
Pedro Sellos (Ph.D) is the founding program director of the M.A. in Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media at the American University of Dubai. He has managed numerous programs for creative industries professionals in different countries, both at graduate and executive levels, and has worked as consultant for medium and large family-owned media companies in Europe and Latin America. He is a member of the Dubai Future Council on Media, one of the 13 Dubai Future Councils, chaired by H.E. Mona Al Marri.
