Vice President – Technology Investment, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority

Dr. Philip Boigner is Vice President of Technology Investment and member of the executive management team at Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, a Dubai government entity. He is in charge of the investment department which executes of the full cycle of direct VC investments and manages the authority’s private equity portfolio. Furthermore, he is involved with the corporate strategy, business development, technology validation and assessment as well as the facilitation of international partnerships, joint ventures, PPPs, and projects involving the development of Islamic Economy and Dubai as a Smart City.

Dr. Boigner started his career as a software engineer, but more recently held senior positions at European investment banks, private equity funds and a big-four accounting and auditing firm. He holds two doctoral degrees, an MBA, a Master in Science and one in Law and Economics. Furthermore, he is a Certified Islamic Finance Executive and Chairman of the MENA Private Equity Association VC Taskforce. He has published in several peer-reviewed journals and is a frequent speaker at prestigious industry events.