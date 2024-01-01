Dr. Tatiana Zalan

Associate Professor of Management, American University in Dubai

Dr. Tatiana Zalan (PhD, MBA, MA), currently on the faculty of the American University in Dubai and involved in the recently launched Executive MBA Program, has more than 30 years of experience in business and academia across Australia, Asia, Europe, and now the Middle East. Tatiana’s business experience includes two startups, one of them being a new private university in Australia, where she was the MBA Program Director. In mid 2016, Tatiana was doing an academic study on the disruptive influence of fintech on the financial services industry in the MENA region, which is when she realized the transformative potential of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. She has been Academic Advisor of Planet Blockchain (a platform based in Dubai dedicated to education about blockchain), and of another blockchain-based edtech project. Tatiana frequently presents at national and international academic and industry conferences on topics related to digital disruption, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies.