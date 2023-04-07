Elliott Denham
Senior Associate Manager - Startup Programs, Dtec Ventures
Having traveled the world helping startups develop, refine, and execute their go-to-market strategies, Elliott Denham now leads the startup programs team at Dtec Ventures. Notably, Elliott runs SANDBOX, the region’s landmark founder-focused 12-month program supporting early-stage technology entrepreneurs to scale, fundraise and grow. Launched in 2022, SANDBOX is fast becoming the most sought after startup program in the UAE.
Latest
Starting a Business
Building A Winning Minimum Viable Product: The How-To
Many of the world's most successful brands have used this popular launch strategy, including design-tool Figma, file hosting service Dropbox, and ride-hailing app Uber.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-