Elmar Pichorner

Partner at Atelier EPJ - Hospitality Consultants

Elmar Pichorner, Partner at Atelier EPJ - Hospitality Consultants, holds a Bachelor of Arts in hospitality management issued by renowned Bad Hofgastein Hospitality Management School in Austria. After numerous years of operational experience in China, Madeira, Indonesia, Mauritius and Dubai, his career took him to join the Kerzner International Development team in 2001, which he left in 2007 to launch Zuma Dubai. His recent conceptual development and design facilitation projects include La Petite Maison Restaurant, Dubai (kitchen planning and pre-opening assistance), Phoenix88 Chinese Restaurant, KSA (concept and design development), Alibey Resort, Maldives (concept and design development), and Wafi Hotel, Dubai (concept and interior design development).