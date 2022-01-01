Emma Burdett
Founder of Women in Leadership Deliver (WILD)
Emma Burdett is the founder of female networking platform, Women in Leadership Deliver (WILD). A keynote speaker, moderator, and transformational coach, Burdett is an avid advocate for gender equality, diversity, and inclusion. INSEAD-qualified in gender equality studies, Burdett is a gender equality specialist.
Latest
Elon Musk's Aggressive Stance On Employee Relations Will Harm Women More Than Men- Here's Why
Musk, an alleged innovator, trendsetter and visionary, is seemingly steamrolling hard-fought workplace ethics. With that comes repercussions. And analytically, this is a tragedy for women globally.