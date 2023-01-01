Faisal Sajwani is a distinguished Emirati businessman, board member, and strategic advisor who is renowned for driving organizations to new heights and creating sustainable growth. He has the experience of undertaking projects and transforming them into successful businesses. Sajwani carries experience in a variety of fields including real estate, banking and finance, technology, human resources, and sustainability.

Faisal currently holds the position of Managing Partner at MS Consulting, a leading management and sustainability consulting firm. In addition to that, Sajwani is an advisor to numerous reputable companies worldwide. He was a mentor at Dubai Business Women Council, and he is currently a member of the advisory board at the Global Islamic Impact Investment Forum. Moreover, Sajwani has been part of numerous community engagement activities such as mental health awareness through organizing workshops and speaking at renowned universities. He is also part of sustainability initiatives such as Sustainability Action Society, which aims to tackle major climate change issues along with promoting actionable measures towards sustainability