Gaurav Biswas

Founder and CEO, TruKKer

Gaurav Biswas is the founder and CEO of TruKKer, the MENA region’s largest on-demand truck aggregator. He completed his post-graduation in structural engineering in the UK and later completed an MBA. Gaurav had a 12-year international consulting career focused on transaction advisory of billion-dollar real estate projects across the UK, North America, and the Middle East, before founding TruKKer in 2016. High commercial acumen, a fearless personality, high risk-taking abilities, and hard work shape his professional life. Biswas is also the President of Fruit Capital LLC, developers of The Meadows, 158 acres mixed-use master plan in Dallas, Texas and President of Crown Partners LLC, a real estate holding company in the US east coast. 

