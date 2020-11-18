Gaurav Biswas
Founder and CEO, TruKKer
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growing A Logistics And Supply Chain Business Through The Course Of A Global Crisis
Growing the logistics and supply chain business in the time of lockdowns may sound impossible, but the current challenging circumstances have actually worked in this startup's favor.
Six Business Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Dubai-Based Startup TruKKer
The company started operations in the UAE in October 2016, and has witnessed 900% growth in just six months. Here are a few key factors that have aided our growth as a business and as a team.