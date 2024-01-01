Gaurav Aidasani
Co-founder, Yazle
Gaurav Aidasani is the co-founder of Cosmos Group, an investment arm specializing in pre-seed and angel investments in the tech space. Cosmos focuses on investing in artificial intelligence, digital and martech. Gaurav is a member of Entrepreneurs Organization. He graduated from Babson College and has gone on to form several businesses in the digital media space.
