Georgie Ricks
Founder, It’s a PCOS Party
Georgie Ricks is the founder of It’s a PCOS Party. A qualified nutritionist, Georgie helps women understand how polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can be reversed naturally without any medication or surgery. She does this by providing one-to-one coaching programs and online courses through empowering and educational sessions that help women truly understand that food is medicine, and how it can help heal the body.
Latest
