10 Tips And Tricks To Keep Your Productivity Levels High (And Your Stress Levels Low)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Being an entrepreneur can be hugely exciting, thrilling, and fulfilling. However, with this joruney comes many challenges along the way. We weren't all born business leaders equipped with the correct skills to run a successful company, and it can be incredibly difficult to stay motivated and disciplined every day of the week.

When you are trying to run every aspect of the business and take on several roles, sometimes it can all get a bit too much, and it can feel like our brains are going to explode! Juggling multiple roles and responsibilities can become overwhelming, and it's important to manage stress and avoid burnout. Based on my own experience, I am aware that at times, I tend to take on more than I can handle. Due to my exceptionally creative mind and mild attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), I often get carried away with countless ideas without taking a pause, and concentrating on the present moment.

When I have these periods, I really do take a step back, breathe, and come back down to earth. If Rome wasn't built in a day, then neither will a business– especially one where you don't have an army of humans helping. Something that personally helps me is setting weekly, monthly, and quarterly goals. When you start to over think, relating back to what you've set can help get you re-aligned and re-focused. I also go for a big walk to clear my head, and leave my phone at home to avoid distractions!

Here are some of my other top tips and tricks to keep your productivity levels high (and your stress levels low):

1. Prioritize tasks Write down 3-5 tasks every morning that you want to get done, in order of importance, and start with those. Tick them off as you go along, and celebrate each accomplishment along the way. Don't overload yourself thinking you need to get 50 tasks done in one day; break it down into bite-size chunks.

2. Be realistic Set achievable goals that are specific, measurable, and time-bound. This will help keep you stay focused and motivated throughout the day.

3. Delegate tasks Hiring contractors or employees with skills that you might not have is essential to scale your business. You can't do everything, unfortunately! This will also free up your time to focus on your area of expertise, and ensure all the tasks are completed efficiently.

4. Take breaks Our brains are not meant to be working for long periods of time. Taking breaks is essential to boost serotonin levels (our happy hormone) and feel re-energized. Go for a quick 10-minute walk, make a light snack, or give your friend a call!

Related: The Path To Peak Productivity: UAE-Based Entrepreneurs Share What Helps Them Stay Focused And Efficient At Work (And What Doesn't!)

5. Use technology Our world is changing, and with the introduction of so many platforms, apps, and artificial intelligence, they can be used in business to really help grow and scale. Be sure to keep your personal touch too!

6. Learn to set boundaries Saying "no" can be super tough, especially if you're a people pleaser and hate letting people down. However, to really grow your business, you must learn to say no, and prioritize your goals. We don't want to be getting side-tracked every other week!

7. Limit distractions Our screens are a blessing and a curse where notifications can seem to take over our life. Turn off the ones you really don't need, set your phone to "do not disturb," and work in a quiet environment that will increase productivity levels. With so many co-working spaces now, there really is no excuse!

8. Making mistakes is part of the process As an entrepreneur, we learn so much as we build our business by making wrong decisions. Don't be afraid to mess up and experience failures.

9. Focus on self-love and self-care Prioritizing your health is essential to stay productive and motivated. Health is wealth, as they say! If you aren't 100%, your business won't be either; so, take time out for yourself, and if you feel close to burnout, slow down, pause, and reset.

10. Exercise helps Regular movement can have a positive impact on both physical and mental health, which in turn will boost productivity. I always start my morning with 30 minutes of movement, whether that's walking, a class, or a gym session. My brain feels alert, my energy levels are high, my concentration is on point, and I'm ready to tackle the day in high spirits!

Throwing in the comfortability of a monthly salary and becoming an entrepreneur is a huge risk, and one that can be honestly terrifying. However, the rush and reward you feel when you hit little milestones and achievements is, in my opinion, completely worth it. Life is to be lived. Risks are meant to be taken. Your creative ideas are there to build an empire! To my fellow entrepreneurs, I encourage you to keep going and not give up. Believe in the process, stay motivated, and before you know it, your vision will become a reality.

Related: A Guide To Mindfulness: Why You Need To Start Training Your Mind (And How You Can Begin)