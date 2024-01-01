Guy Deslandes
E-Commerce Sales Director, Collinson Latitude
Guy Deslandes is the e-Commerce Sales Director at Collinson Latitude, where he is responsible for global pre-sales of iRedeem and for client and merchant relationships. He has over 25 years’ experience working in loyalty and partnerships. Guy Deslandes is the e-Commerce Sales Director at Collinson Latitude, where he is responsible for global pre-sales of iRedeem and for client and merchant relationships. He has over 25 years’ experience working in loyalty and partnerships.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Changing Role Of A Loyalty Marketer
The Middle East's consumers have evolved. They expect more in return for their business than ever before.