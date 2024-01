Co-founder and Director, Profusion

Guy Marson is co-founder and Director of Profusion, a data science and intelligence marketing company. He has 16 years of experience in data driven digital marketing, which has led him to work across a wide range of sectors including technology, retail and finance. Guy is passionate about creating and using cutting-edge techniques to improve digital marketing. This led him to set up Profusion, which Guy co-founded with business partner Russell Parsons in 2011.