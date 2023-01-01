Haithem Kchaou
Co-founder of Reedz
Haithem Kchaou is a driven entrepreneur with a keen interest in technology and knowledge. He has channeled his passion into Reedz, a startup he co-founded that offers audiobook summaries and podcasts in Arabic. With a strong belief in the power of knowledge and the importance of lifelong learning, Haithem has dedicated himself to creating a platform that makes it easier for people to access and absorb information in a few minutes a day
Latest
Starting a Business
Three Tactics That Can Help Entrepreneurs Get On The Fast-Track To Success
The system is rigged against entrepreneurs, which is why 90% of us fail. Luckily, there are ways to skew the odds in our favor.