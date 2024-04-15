Bio

Haman Manak is Procurement Director at Stanmore, a leading UK-based specialist contractor. Haman has experience working on multiple property types, including residential, commercial, student living, and modular homes. Also an active investor in construction technology, he is an advocate for the use of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) in the construction and development sectors, and believes it has the potential to enhance work quality, improve health and safety, and increase productivity. Alongside his role at Stanmore, Haman is also a Director at Manak Homes, an award-winning house builder based in London.